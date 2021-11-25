BEAM Asset Management LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $668.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.04. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.