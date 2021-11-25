BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 1,224 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BEAM Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

