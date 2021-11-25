Beam Hits Market Cap of $65.38 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $65.38 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011452 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 152.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,840,960 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

