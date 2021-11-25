Becker Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 824,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 524,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.33. 4,809,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

