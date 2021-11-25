Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 8,534,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,415,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.