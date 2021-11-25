Becker Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 459,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,000.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.08. 1,363,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,186. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01. Dutch Bros Inc has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

