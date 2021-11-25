Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,217 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.34. 14,123,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average of $175.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $146.29 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.