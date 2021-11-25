Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,563 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 51,563 shares during the period. HP makes up approximately 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $33,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Amundi bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth about $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth about $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 34.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded up $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,001,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616,969. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HP’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

