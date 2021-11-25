Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $96,195.34 and $8,181.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 101.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

