BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRBR. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,253,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,332,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

