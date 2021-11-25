Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $620.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

