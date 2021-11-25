Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.
NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $620.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.73.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
