Berenberg Bank Cuts Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,048.50 ($39.83).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,692 ($22.11) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,467.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,543.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of £666.26 million and a PE ratio of 31.74. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

In other news, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.