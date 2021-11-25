Berenberg Bank Cuts The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 4,120

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,640 ($60.62) to GBX 4,120 ($53.83) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,072.71 ($66.28).

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,412 ($57.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,053 ($52.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,402.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,820.26.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

