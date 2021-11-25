Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INF. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Informa from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 616 ($8.05).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 512.80 ($6.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 540.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The company has a market cap of £7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

