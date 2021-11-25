Berkshire Bank Has $339,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $231.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,040,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.32 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

