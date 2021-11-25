Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.65

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 3434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter worth $335,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

