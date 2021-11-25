BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Raised by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 5,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

