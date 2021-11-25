BidiPass Price Hits $0.0004 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $139,805.69 and $154.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

