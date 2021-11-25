Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $602.88 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $602.88 or 0.01043159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion and approximately $2.40 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
