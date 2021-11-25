Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Biocept were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biocept by 52.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biocept alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIOC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Biocept stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.52. Biocept, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biocept, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.