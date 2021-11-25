Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Biogen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $250.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.40 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.85 and its 200-day moving average is $311.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.