BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $442.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report sales of $442.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $452.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.63, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.57.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

