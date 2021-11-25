BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $20,482.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.51 or 0.00425500 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000847 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 328,033,682 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.