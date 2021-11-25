BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.39

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 17451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after buying an additional 855,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 67.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after buying an additional 855,039 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 281,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,806,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 197,231 shares in the last quarter.

