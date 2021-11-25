BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BLK traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $930.72. 438,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,358. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $901.59 and a 200 day moving average of $892.90. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

