BLink (BLINK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $76,997.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $76,997.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046642 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00241203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088905 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,102 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

