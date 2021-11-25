Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,163,744.88 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75.

OWL stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

