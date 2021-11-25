BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,278,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 335,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 109,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 253.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

