BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Shares of ZWU opened at C$12.75 on Thursday. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of C$11.81 and a 52-week high of C$13.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.84.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.