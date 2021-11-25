Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 889.38 ($11.62).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 852 ($11.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 48.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 870.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 870.74. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.