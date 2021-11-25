Boosted Finance (BOOST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,629.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 54.1% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $236,497.57 and approximately $33,629.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00006730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00068366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00091764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.50 or 0.07556652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,677.18 or 0.99944423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

