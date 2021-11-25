Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. 172,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,807. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $599,702 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.