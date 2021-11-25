Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) President Mark Starkey Purchases 27,000 Shares

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) President Mark Starkey acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $46,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Starkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Mark Starkey bought 20,000 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Boxlight Co. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.52.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boxlight by 28.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the first quarter valued at $3,445,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boxlight by 587.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

