Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

