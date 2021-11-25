Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04.
About Breedon Group
