Brian Neville Skanderbeg Sells 700,000 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Brian Neville Skanderbeg sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,454,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$645,965.87.

GFG stock opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. GFG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$19.60 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

