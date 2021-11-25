Brian Neville Skanderbeg Sells 700,000 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) Senior Officer Brian Neville Skanderbeg sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,454,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$645,965.87.
GFG stock opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. GFG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$19.60 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.
GFG Resources Company Profile
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.