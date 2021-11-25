Brian O. Casey Buys 3,000 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) CEO Brian O. Casey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.50. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

