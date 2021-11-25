Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Brinker International worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $437,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $78.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

