Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,685,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797,460. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

