British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTLCY. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. British Land has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

