Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 17.70

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 924.50 ($12.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 906.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 935.60. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 44 shares of company stock valued at $27,155.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 974.38 ($12.73).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

