Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock worth $17,372,275 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $494,085,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 99.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after buying an additional 4,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after buying an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

