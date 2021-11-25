Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce $319.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $109.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 748,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,376,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.