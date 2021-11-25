Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $937.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,896 shares of company stock worth $24,532,645 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,518.25. 91,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,432. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,472.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,441.45. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

