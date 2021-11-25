Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th.

PYPD stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PolyPid by 4.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PolyPid by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PolyPid by 153.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in PolyPid by 117.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PolyPid by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

