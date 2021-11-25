Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.32). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Immatics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 78,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,385. Immatics has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

