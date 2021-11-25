Brokerages Expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Joby Aviation.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

