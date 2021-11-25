Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of SFM opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 50.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

