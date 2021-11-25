Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. 61,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,419. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter worth $70,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

