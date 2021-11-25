Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Price Target at GBX 438.70

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEZ shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.60) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 402.10 ($5.25) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 365.48. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.86. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.