Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 2,780

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

Several analysts recently commented on BNZL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,811 ($36.73) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,605.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,515.42. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,875 ($37.56).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

